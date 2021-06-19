frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $56.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FTDR. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

FTDR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 516,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.95.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

