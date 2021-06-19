Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $160.41 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $79.13 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,262 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,930,000 after acquiring an additional 112,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Freshpet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

