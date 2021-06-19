Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Up 27.7% in May

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

