Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Up 27.7% in May

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.
FMS stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.
FMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
