Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$184.66. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$181.25, with a volume of 1,083,504 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$199.25.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$34.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$178.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 20.52%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.