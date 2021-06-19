Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRG. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

