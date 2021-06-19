Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 148.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $27,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

