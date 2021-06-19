Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Up 5.3%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 3,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 507,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

