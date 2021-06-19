FlypMe (FYP) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $740,068.72 and approximately $3,478.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00059756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.45 or 0.00739720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00083667 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

