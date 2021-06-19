FLO Market Capitalization Achieves $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

