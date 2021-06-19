First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDIV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDIV opened at $50.10 on Friday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39.

