First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.79. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter.

