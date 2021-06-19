First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 8.8%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.24. 524,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,331,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 77.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

