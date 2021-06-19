First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $59,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FR. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of FR opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

