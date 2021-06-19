First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

