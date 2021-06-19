FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Insider John Conoley Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) insider John Conoley purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

John Conoley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Conoley acquired 25,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

FA opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.57.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

