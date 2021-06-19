Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.35.

Get Finning International alerts:

FTT stock opened at C$31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. Finning International has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.02.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $544,682 in the last ninety days.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.