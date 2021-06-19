FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $360.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.31.

FDX opened at $285.32 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

