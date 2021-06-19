Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,511.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,543.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,378.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

