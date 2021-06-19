Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 85,459 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,874,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,459 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 6.20% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $71,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2,235.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 85,133 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MX opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

