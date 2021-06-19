Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 39,894 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $84,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Everbridge stock opened at $128.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.