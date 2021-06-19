Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,139 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $80,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 42,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST opened at $380.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.40 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

