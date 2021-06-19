Federated Hermes Inc. Has $76.63 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $76,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $124.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

