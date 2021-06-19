Federated Hermes Inc. Has $58.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,586 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $58,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.64 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

