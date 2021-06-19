FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce sales of $137.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.20 million. FB Financial reported sales of $136.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $553.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.23 million to $563.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $540.34 million, with estimates ranging from $493.02 million to $573.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Truist boosted their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

FBK opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

