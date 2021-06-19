Fayez Sarofim & Co Takes $211,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bruker by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $58,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after purchasing an additional 465,924 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Bruker by 2,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 393,317 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $75.82.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.