Fayez Sarofim & Co Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 130,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,636,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,029,000 after buying an additional 288,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $69.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.