Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys 498 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

