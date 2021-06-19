Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires Shares of 2,589 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of GRMN opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.51. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.