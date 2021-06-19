Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Update

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 911,300 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 378,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $373.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

FPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.