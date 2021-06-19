FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 624,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FDS stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $325.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.22. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

