Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.86 Million

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce sales of $487.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.00 million and the lowest is $485.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $405.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FN stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.17. The company had a trading volume of 289,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

