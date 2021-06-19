F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,300 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $249,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.