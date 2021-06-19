Extendicare Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3941 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of EXETF stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

