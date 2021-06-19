Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.9 days.

EXXRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $81.72 on Friday. Exor has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.06.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

