EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at National Bankshares

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of EXFO to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $344.68 million, a P/E ratio of 600.60 and a beta of 1.33. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of EXFO by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

