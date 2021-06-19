Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE EIF traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 159,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,527. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.12. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$25.28 and a 12-month high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.8299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.35.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

