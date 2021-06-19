Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.96.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $302.61 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.25 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

