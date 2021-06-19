Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $329.66 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

