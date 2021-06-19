Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $384.18 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $267.46 and a 52-week high of $388.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.