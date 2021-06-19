Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 4,334 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 493.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $158.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.14. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

