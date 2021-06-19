Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2,950.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

