EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0023 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $71,680.31 and $118,837.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00210630 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001968 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.25 or 0.00631004 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

