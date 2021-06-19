Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.32%.

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.44% of Euro Tech worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.