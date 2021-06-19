Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $194.24 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.11.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.