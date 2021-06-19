Ethic Inc. Has $613,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after buying an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,216,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $280.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $170.30 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.20.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

