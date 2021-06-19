Ethic Inc. Has $449,000 Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA stock opened at $239.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,998,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

