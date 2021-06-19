Ethic Inc. Buys 274 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $3,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $510.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.61 and a 1 year high of $521.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.