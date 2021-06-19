Ethic Inc. Buys 1,691 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,460 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,770.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 345,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

SMFG opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

