Ethereum Gold Project Hits One Day Volume of $511.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $130,098.26 and approximately $511.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

