Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Short Interest Update

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 13th total of 963,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ETH opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $654.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETH. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

